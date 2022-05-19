Fond du Lac's world record McDonald's Big Mac eater crosses 50-year mark with no plans of slowing down
Don Gorske has eaten a Big Mac in all 50 states and even outside the U.S., but he still frequents the Military Road location in Fond du Lac, where it all began.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry calls for more cops on the street, tighter...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry, on leave from his executive job with the Milwaukee Bucks, said his plan is a three-pronged approach.
-
Fond du Lac's world record McDonald's Big Mac eater crosses 50-year mark with no plans of...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM
Don Gorske has eaten a Big Mac in all 50 states and even outside the U.S., but he still frequents the Military Road location in Fond du Lac, where it all began.
-
Wisconsin Senate Republicans split over convening a session to fire Tony Evers' parole...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2022 at 11:49 PM
Parole commissioner John Tate came under fire for granting parole for Douglas Balsewicz, who stabbed his wife to death in front of their children in 1997.
-
Green Bay ranked No. 3 on U.S. News' 'Best Places,' No. 2 on 'Cheapest Places' lists
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 10:45 PM
In a ranking by U.S. News, Green Bay was only outranked by Huntsville, Alabama and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
-
Repairs of two flood-damaged Oconto County roads may take several weeks
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 9:19 PM
Three sections of roads remain closed after heavy rains caused flooding.
-
Most tickets sold out for Manchester City-Bayern Munich match at Lambeau Field; Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 8:53 PM
July friendly will be first professional soccer match held at the home of the NFL's Green Bay Packers.
-
Republicans head into their state party convention still consumed with the 2020 election....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2022 at 8:35 PM
Republicans launched the Gableman election investigation a year ago hoping to put the issue to rest within a few months. It didn't work.
-
Cowboys, Patriots most expensive tickets on Packers schedule according to our survey of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 8:01 PM
The price of Cowboys tickets is to be expected. The price of Patriots tickets is less obvious, but logical.
-
Developer cancels $200 million warehouse in Lawrence, suspected to be for Amazon, months...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 7:59 PM
The plan to build a 2.9 million-square-foot, five-story warehouse sparked debate among residents about traffic, noise and the mystery tenant.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.