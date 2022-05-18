Fond du Lac's world record Big Mac eater crosses 50-year mark of consistent burger consumption
Don Gorske has eaten a Big Mac in all 50 states and even outside the U.S., but he still frequents the Military Road location in Fond du Lac, where it all began.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Cowboys, Patriots most expensive tickets on Packers schedule according to our survey of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 8:01 PM
The price of Cowboys tickets is to be expected. The price of Patriots tickets is less obvious, but logical.
Developer cancels $200 million warehouse in Lawrence, suspected to be for Amazon, months...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 7:59 PM
The plan to build a 2.9 million-square-foot, five-story warehouse sparked debate among residents about traffic, noise and the mystery tenant.
Republicans head into their state party convention still consumed with the 2020 election....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM
Republicans launched the Gableman election investigation a year ago hoping to put the issue to rest within a few months. It didn't work.
Targeted shootings cause stress for people of color no matter where you live. And there's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 6:07 PM
The weekend's hate crimes emphasize the need for crisis centers for people of color, and the need for more accountability among white people.
Green Bay ranked No. 3 on U.S. News 'Best Places,' No. 2 on 'Cheapest Places' lists
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM
In a ranking by U.S. News, Green Bay was only outranked by Huntsville, Alabama and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Summer road construction has already begun in Green Bay and Brown County. Here's a look...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM
Roads, bridges and highways under construction in Brown County may affect summer commutes.
She's no stranger to the halls of Preble. Soon she'll be principal. Our exclusive...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM
Kuehn will start in the new role in July. The school board approved her selection at a meeting on Monday night.
Dr. Gatzke New CMO of Mile Bluff Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on May 18, 2022 at 3:36 PM
