Fond du Lac River overflows its banks

Huge chunks of ice bottle-necked at bridges in Fond du Lac causing water in the Fond du Lac River to overflow its banks and flood portions of the city early Thursday morning. Troy Haase is the Division Chief for the City’s Fire and Rescue Department. He says they had to evacuate a huge apartment complex, […]

