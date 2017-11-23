Fond du Lac man charged in pedestrian death

A Fond du Lac man has been charged with homicide after a crash that killed a pedestrian early last Saturday morning in the City of Fond du Lac. Fifty-one-year old Peter R. Anderson is charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle for the crash which happened just after 1:30 am Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Anderson […]

Source: WRN.com

