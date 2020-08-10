Fond du Lac case could combine rare hate-crime charge with insanity defense
Hate-crime charge, insanity defense are uncommon in Wisconsin criminal cases. Both might be employed in case of Fond du Lac man who killed ex-officer
How does absentee voting work? City clerk outlines steps, safeguards in Wisconsin's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 10, 2020 at 5:55 PM
A variable in absentee voting — the U.S. Postal Service — can be avoided by returning ballots to the clerk's office in person.
Ohio company studying possible $9 million affordable senior housing project in downtown...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM
An Ohio development group is requesting a planning option to study the viability of building a 50-unit senior apartment building on several city-owned parcels on East Walnut Street.
Bucks face Raptors in the bubble tonight
by Bill Scott on August 10, 2020 at 5:07 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Toronto Raptors in the NBA bubble near Orlando on Monday night. The Bucks (55-15) have clinched the number-one seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight season, despite a 136-132 overtime loss to the Dallas […]
Some libraries planning to keep changes made due to pandemic once everything is over
by Raymond Neupert on August 10, 2020 at 4:52 PM
As libraries continue to cope with changes in operations due to covid-19, some of those changes might be sticking around once things get back to normal. Marshfield Public Library director Jill Porter says her patrons have been using more of their […]
DNR tells employees to wear masks during Zoom calls, even when they are alone at home
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2020 at 4:44 PM
The head of the Department of Natural Resources is telling employees to wear face masks on teleconferences.
Epic Systems backs off on plans to require most employees to begin returning to work on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM
The company decided to hold off after the Public Health Department of Madison & Dane County raised questions about its plan.
Wisconsin reaches 1,000 COVID-19 deaths
by Bob Hague on August 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM
Wisconsin reached a grim milestone on Sunday, in the global coronavirus pandemic. The death toll reached 1,000, with two deaths reported by the Washington-Ozaukee Health Department, and the state DHS reporting one death in Dane County, and the first […]
Lac Courte Oreilles tribal board issues shelter at home order
by Bob Hague on August 10, 2020 at 3:05 PM
With coronavirus cases increasing, a northern Wisconsin tribe has issued a shelter at home order for its reservation. The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board issued a resolution on Satuday, for all individuals currently living within the LCO […]
