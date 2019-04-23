Foley, Arylyn Ge 52 of Friendship
Arlyn R. Foley, age 52, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Arlyn was born March 5, 1967, in Clinton, Iowa to James M. Foley and Myrna C. Yoeckel.
He grew up and attended school in Clinton Iowa before moving to Minnesota in 1983.
Arlyn married Barbara L. Davis on November 3, 2003, in Waukesha County, Wisconsin.
He worked at Arcron in Germantown and with his brother at Bradley Wash Fountain in Milwaukee for many years.
Arlyn enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, wine, tinkering around with things, playing softball, and donating to St. Jude. He loved cooking for people, and spending time with family & friends, especially preparing for the family reunion. Arlyn was a member of the Moose Lodge in Germantown, Wisconsin
He was preceded in death by his father, James Foley, and father-in-law, Daniel Davis.
Survivors:
Wife: Barbara Foley
Son: Anthony (Anna Epperson) Foley
Son: Jordan (Tiffany) Foley
Mother: Myrna Foley
Brother: James (Barb) Foley
Brother: Bobby (Denise) Foley
Sister: Deb (Edward) Reisinger
Brother: David (Lisa) Foley
Brother: Scott Foley
Brother: Ronnie (Amiee) Foley
Sister: Karla (Christopher Evans) Knecht
Five Grandchildren: Heidi, Deagan, Lily, Lincoln, and Ada
Mother-in-law: Marilyn (Don) Smith
Sister-in-law: Tammy (Dean) Yagelski
Sister-in-law: Linda (Paul) Klingele
further survived by many: nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention. He is also survived by the mother of his children Lori (Rob) Klingbiel.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
