Foley, Arylyn Ge 52 of Friendship

Arlyn R. Foley, age 52, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home.

Memorial services will be 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Arlyn was born March 5, 1967, in Clinton, Iowa to James M. Foley and Myrna C. Yoeckel.

He grew up and attended school in Clinton Iowa before moving to Minnesota in 1983.

Arlyn married Barbara L. Davis on November 3, 2003, in Waukesha County, Wisconsin.

He worked at Arcron in Germantown and with his brother at Bradley Wash Fountain in Milwaukee for many years.

Arlyn enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, wine, tinkering around with things, playing softball, and donating to St. Jude. He loved cooking for people, and spending time with family & friends, especially preparing for the family reunion. Arlyn was a member of the Moose Lodge in Germantown, Wisconsin

He was preceded in death by his father, James Foley, and father-in-law, Daniel Davis.

Survivors:

Wife: Barbara Foley

Son: Anthony (Anna Epperson) Foley

Son: Jordan (Tiffany) Foley

Mother: Myrna Foley

Brother: James (Barb) Foley

Brother: Bobby (Denise) Foley

Sister: Deb (Edward) Reisinger

Brother: David (Lisa) Foley

Brother: Scott Foley

Brother: Ronnie (Amiee) Foley

Sister: Karla (Christopher Evans) Knecht

Five Grandchildren: Heidi, Deagan, Lily, Lincoln, and Ada

Mother-in-law: Marilyn (Don) Smith

Sister-in-law: Tammy (Dean) Yagelski

Sister-in-law: Linda (Paul) Klingele

further survived by many: nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention. He is also survived by the mother of his children Lori (Rob) Klingbiel.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com





