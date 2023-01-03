Fog, freezing rain and sleet possible this week in northeastern Wisconsin as slow-moving winter storm approaches
A winter storm moving slowly will bring fog, freezing rain, sleet, gusty winds and perhaps some snow in central and northeastern Wisconsin.
-
Road salt is washing into Wisconsin's major waterways, with alarming results
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 2:37 PM
In an internal report, Wisconsin DNR staff said the state is on an "unsustainable" path of road salt usage.
-
Bice: Supreme Court candidate Mitchell's custody battle included an allegation of abuse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM
Supreme Court candidate Everett Mitchell was accused by his ex-wife of assaulting her at the end of their marriage, allegations he denies.
-
-
Built by a Wausau business titan, this historic estate is for sale. Here's the price tag.
by Wausau Daily Herald on January 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The D.C. Everest estate is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is located a block away from a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home.
-
Robin Vos' testimony to the Jan. 6 committee reveals he had 10 phone calls with Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 31, 2022 at 2:35 AM
Vos testified to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol about phone calls with Trump after the 2020 election.
-
Kolar to retire as DVA Secretary
by Bob Hague on December 30, 2022 at 5:28 PM
Wisconsin Veteran’s Secretary Mary Kolar is retiring. Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday that Mary Kolar will retire as of January 2nd. Evers appointed Kolar as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2019. The former US Navy […]
-
2 Dead in Rural Juneau County Shooting
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM
-
Missing La Farge Woman Says She is OK
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM
-
Tomah Health Supports Local Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM
