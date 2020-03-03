‘Focus on Energy’ now provides content in Spanish

Wisconsin’s statewide Focus On Energy has launched new Spanish-language web pages. This new content provides details of many of Focus on Energy’s most-popular offerings for Wisconsin residents. It includes information on the benefits of air sealing and insulation and energy-efficient heating and air-conditioning. The site also includes links to help find Spanish-speaking contractors and offers […]

