Flynn says weapons used in fatal shootout not uncommon

Milwaukee police chief Ed Flynn says a wild shoot-out caught on surveillance video early Sunday is not that uncommon. It shows several men shooting at each other with semi-automatic rifles. Flynn says his officers face this kind of firepower almost every day. “We’ve got an extremely heavily armed criminal population in Milwaukee, and they’ve got […]

Source: WRN.com

