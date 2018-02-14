Florida gov: Shooting 'absolutely pure evil'
UPDATE: Doctors say 16 people wounded in a deadly shooting at a Florida high school are being treated at area hospitals.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Friends remember Mosinee teen after diabetes death5 hours ago
- UPDATE: Two people injured in Wis. 29 car crash6 hours ago
- Florida gov: Shooting ‘absolutely pure evil’6 hours ago
- Bice: GOP Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson on his Dem parents: 'We're not in con...8 hours ago
- Wellstone Action pushes out senator’s sons; they push back9 hours ago
- The Latest: Wellstone’s son saddened by his ouster9 hours ago
- Father charged in diabetes death of teen son9 hours ago
- Assembly quickly advances tax rebate and holiday bill10 hours ago
- Police say Marshfield man admitted molesting foster kids; he pleaded not guilty11 hours ago
- Report: Wausau dad charged in son's death resisted education on managing son's d...11 hours ago
- Wisconsin House candidate arrested in New York grand theft case12 hours ago
- Door County Kayak Fishing Pro Bill Schultz on the Midwest sport shows speaking circuit13 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.