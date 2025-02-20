Florida files suit against Target, claiming DEI initiatives 'misled investors'

Florida’s new attorney general has filed a federal court lawsuit against Target, claiming the discount store chain “misled investors” by promoting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. that prompted a backlash that ultimately cost shareholders. Before it scaled back its DEI…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.