Flooding remains an issue around Fond du Lac; colder weather to affect those without gas
A flood warning was extended for Fond du Lac County early Friday morning and will remain in effect until 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- A mountain of jiggly foam flooded a Wisconsin street and had to be cleared with a snowplow8 hours ago
- Sharing family stories, Michelle Obama thrills and inspires Milwaukee audience9 hours ago
- Wisconsin flooding: Here's what we know so far Friday9 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Approves an Upgrade to Jail Cameras9 hours ago
- Johnson, Baldwin Split Votes on Resolution Blocking Trump Emergency Declaration9 hours ago
- Darlington Flooding Expected To Be The Worst Since 19939 hours ago
- Alice in Dairyland Finalists to be Named Today14 hours ago
- Baldwin Reintroduces ‘DAIRY PRIDE’ Act to Combat Product Substitutes14 hours ago
- DNR Warns that Snowmelt, Rain Can Contaminate Wells14 hours ago
- Titans open final four in Fort Wayne18 hours ago
- Nelson released by Raiders18 hours ago
- WIAA Boys State Basketball – Day 1 results, Day 2 schedule18 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.