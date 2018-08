Flooding danger continues for Dane County

Flooding dangers are not yet over for Dane County residents. Lake and river levels are already extremely high and many streets remain under water after parts of the county got 13 inches of rain Monday night and Tuesday morning. Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney says first responders saved countless lives. “We lost one life, one […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.