Flood Warnings Extended in Juneau & Adams Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Adams and Juneau County. The warning is for the Wisconsin River and Yellow River. People living in low lying areas should be alert for high or rising water, and be prepared to move to higher ground should the need arise.

River water levels are projected to increase over the weekend and begin to recede next week. It is anticipated at this time the flooding will present a threat to those in low lying areas until Wednesday – April 24.

For Juneau County road closed information visit: www.juneaucounty.gov and click on the interactive road closure map.

Never attempt to drive through water over the roadway. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Source: WRJC.com





