Flood warning issued for Wolf River in Winnebago, Outagamie, Waupaca and Shawano counties
The National Weather Service issued flood warnings Monday for several counties in Wisconsin that include Winnebago and Outagamie counties.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
