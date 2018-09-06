Flood Warning Continues in Adams County at Castle Rock Dam

Recent heavy rain is leading to significant rises on area rivers. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam.

* from Thursday evening to Sunday afternoon…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 10:10 AM Wednesday the flow was 16348 cfs.

* Impact…At 40000.0 cfs…Several roads are closed downstream of the dam.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at… http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .

Source: WRJC.com

