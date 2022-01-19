Flights to Green Bay full, demand for hotels, rentals surges ahead of the Packers playoff game
In 2022 attorney general race, Josh Kaul has 26 times more campaign cash than his GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM
One candidate reported receiving no campaign donations in the two months he has been in the race.
Get ready for the Packers' divisional round playoff game vs. the 49ers with these parties...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM
On Friday, there will be a pep rally in downtown Green Bay in the afternoon and another at Johnsonville Tailgate Village by Lambeau Field at night.
De Pere's new superintendent starts July 1. Here's his thoughts on keeping schools open...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM
With his background as a curriculum director, Thompson hopes to focus on staff development and ways to support a strong standards-based curriculum.
Going to Lambeau for the Packers vs. 49ers game? Here are the best recommendations to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The Packers, like most NFL teams, have left it to fans to protect themselves from COVID-19 when coming to games this season.
Flights to Green Bay full, demand for hotels, rentals surges ahead of the Packers playoff...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Hotels and flights began to book quickly, and at premium prices, soon after the 49ers beat the Cowboys to move on to play the Packers at Lambeau Field.
Mandela Barnes raises $1.23 million during last 3 months of 2021 in Wisconsin U.S. Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2022 at 11:45 AM
Since entering Democratic race for U.S. Senate, Barnes has raised $2.3 million, according to his campaign.
'Home is here': Northeast Wisconsin's surge in diversity forged by opportunities, grit...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 19, 2022 at 12:14 AM
Our region's Hispanic, Black, Asian and Indigenous communities boomed in a decade. Yearlong series debuts with the stories behind the numbers.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos questions GOP contract for legal representation, exposing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 18, 2022 at 11:48 PM
His comments offered a rare glimpse into the internal GOP dispute over how to conduct a partisan review of the 2020 election and defend it in court.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke of Kaukauna won't run for reelection after 12 years...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 18, 2022 at 11:38 PM
Steineke was elected in November 2010. He's been the Assembly majority leader, the No. 2 position in the Republican majority, since 2014.
