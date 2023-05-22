Fletcher Sr., Terrance T. of Adams County
Terrance T. Fletcher Sr., passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.
A Memorial service will be held to honor Terrance’s memory. Officiated by Pastor Sam Downey, the service will take place at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Connell’s Cedar Shack, 2248 State Hwy 13, Adams, Wisconsin. Following the service, a celebration of his life will be held until 3:00 p.m., providing an opportunity for loved ones to share their cherished memories and stories.
Terrance had a profound love for the outdoors and his family. Terrance was preceded in death by his mother, Harriet, and his father-in-law, Bill, mother-in-law, Anna, and father-in-law, Art. He was reunited with them in eternal peace.
He leaves behind a loving legacy in his wife, Susan Fletcher, whom he married in 1964, and their children, Roxane (Joe) Leach, Terrance T. (Suzanne Abitz) Fletcher Jr., Tammy (Gilbert) Castillo, and Dottie.
Terrance’s memory will also be cherished by his grandchildren: Ernest (Kathleen) Leach, Dylan (Taylor) Leach, Samantha Fletcher, T.T. Fletcher III, Able Castillo, Alex Castillo, Krystal Beard, as well as his 8 great-grandchildren and sister, Ruth (Guido) Furloni.
In lieu of flowers, Terrance’s widow kindly requests that memorials be directed to his family. Your generosity and support during this difficult time would be greatly appreciated.
The arrangements and support for the family are being provided by Roseberry’s Funeral Home. For those who would like to share condolences or obtain further information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.
Source: WRJC.com
