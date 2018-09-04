Flash Flooding Occurring in Parts of the Area

**FLASH FLOOD WATCH through Wednesday morning for the entire News 9 area besides Waupaca and Waushara Counties** Up to 4" of rain has fallen by 11 p.m. in the western part of the viewing area. Download the Stormtrack9 app to get warnings and updates directly sent to your phone.

