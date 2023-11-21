Flags at half-staff Tuesday to honor Waukesha Christmas Parade victims

Flags will be at half-staff in Wisconsin on Tuesday. In remembrance of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, Governor Tony Evers has ordered the lowering of U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to half-staff. The gesture honors the six lives lost: Tamara Durand, Wilhelm Hospel, Jane Kulich, Leanna Owen, Virginia Sorenson and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. The […] Source: WRN.com







