Flags at half-staff to honor first responder who died from COVID-19 complications

Flags on government buildings in Wisconsin are at half staff through Saturday, to honor a first responder who died from COVID-19 complications. Governor Tony Evers issued the order to honor Captain Kelly Lynn Raether of the Town of Ixonia Fire & EMS. She died on Thanksgiving after being exposed to and contracting COVID-19 while responding […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.