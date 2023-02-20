Five things to know about the teacher shortage in Wisconsin
The number of public school teachers in Wisconsin has held around 64,000 for the past couple years, even increasing slightly between 2020 and 2021, but school districts across the state would say tha…
Like her mom, UW professor battled breast cancer. Now she's the first to complete vaccine...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Triple-negative breast cancer is most likely to present in women under 40, Black women and women with a specific genetic mutation.
Wisconsin's $100 billion farming industry could get a seat at the table with Van Orden's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Van Orden is the first Wisconsin member to be named to the House Agriculture Committee since 2014.
Republicans unlikely to fund UW tuition promise program for low-income students
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Promise programs sidestep the confusing financial aid process by covering tuition for all students whose family incomes fall below a specific threshold.
Oconto Riviera wedding venue gets 'permanent' permit instead of trial basis
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM
An owner of the business, located at 1240 McDonald St., said the decision is a "huge" relief.
Check out photos from Titletown Winter Games
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 20, 2023 at 4:07 AM
The 2023 Titletown Winter Games gave participants the chance to try luge, curling, biathlon, ski jumping and figure skating.
Illinois man found dead on Lake Poygan after search that involved five safety departments
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM
A 56-year-old Illinois man was found dead after a search involving five safety departments began Saturday in Winnebago County.
Local Prep Scores from Friday Night 2/17
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM
Great Lakes ice cover reaches historic low. Here's what we know.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Lack of ice can upend the lakes' ecosystem and make shipping conditions more dangerous.
