Five questions with 2020 Golden Apple winner Nicole Diemel of Glenbrook Elementary in Pulaski
For eight straight days, the Press-Gazette will feature Q&As with this year’s top teachers in Brown County.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin's economy rife with racial inequity, study finds
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2020 at 10:57 PM
A recent analysis found significant gaps between Black and white Wisconsin residents along measures of employment and wealth.
-
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: No new deaths reported, 280 new cases statewide
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2020 at 8:00 PM
The new cases account for 4.6% of the 6,051 tests that came back positive Sunday.
-
Cerebral palsy couldn't stop Wausau father-son team from building thriving businesses
by Wausau Daily Herald on June 21, 2020 at 1:25 PM
Scott Johnson and his son, Michael, started UCan Promotions seven years ago in Wausau and now are starting their third business.
-
Five questions with 2020 Golden Apple winner Nicole Diemel of Glenbrook Elementary in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2020 at 12:51 PM
For eight straight days, the Press-Gazette will feature Q&As with this year's top teachers in Brown County.
-
Julia Nunes Selected as Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland
on June 21, 2020 at 3:40 AM
A Chippewa County woman has been crowned as Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
-
Lawsuits aim to ease rules limiting Wisconsin college voters
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2020 at 12:54 AM
The court system has three pending federal challenges to voting ID requirements for Wisconsin college students.
-
Wisconsin reports 385 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths on Saturday
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 20, 2020 at 7:40 PM
The state reported the second highest increase in positive COVID-19 tests in two weeks and the largest daily death toll since early June.
-
Multiple Green Bay-area restaurants, golf course temporarily close due to coronavirus...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2020 at 6:06 PM
Cranky Pat's Pizza, Stadium View, The Sardine Can, Jimmy Seas, Taste of Ethiopia Food Truck and Hilly Haven Golf Course have closed due to COVID-19.
-
Three shot, one dead, firefighter treated for 'exposure' in Green Bay as police seek...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2020 at 1:29 PM
The firefighter "was exposed to bodily fluid while caring for victims, according to police.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.