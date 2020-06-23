Five questions with 2020 Golden Apple winner Ned Dorff of Aldo Leopold Elementary in Green Bay
For eight straight days, the Press-Gazette will feature Q&As with this year’s top teachers in Brown County.
Julia Nunes Selected as Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
A Chippewa County woman has been crowned as Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
Clark County Investigating Horse Shootings
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
Officials with the Clark County Sheriff's Department are looking for the public's help in finding out who's responsible for shooting a pair of horses last week.
Winners of Lutsey-Waseda Farms Scholarship Named
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
Another five recent high school graduates have been chosen to receive the four-year, $10,000 college scholarship from Thomas H.
Holstein Association USA Virtual Meeting Slated for June 25
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
The National Holstein Association will host a Virtual Member Update Meeting on Thursday at 1:00 p.
New Line-Up of Speakers for PDPW's Weekly Dairy Signal
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is welcoming several new speakers to its Dairy Signal programs this week.
DPI issues guidance on a safe return to in-person instruction
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2020 at 3:42 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction today issued Education Forward, a guidance document for Wisconsin district and school leaders to use as they plan for a safe, efficient, and equitable return to school for the 2020-21 school year […]
Blood donors urged to donate amid blood crisis
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2020 at 3:40 PM
Do your part to help meet the need for blood by making a donation on Thursday, June 25 at Olson Middle School in Mauston. The drive will be held in the gymnasium from 9 am to 2 pm. Anyone looking to donate is strongly encouraged to make an […]
Julia Nunes Selected as 73rd Alice in Dairyland
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2020 at 3:36 PM
Julia Nunes has been selected as Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland. In this position, Nunes will work as a communications professional for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Suring man dies in rollover crash in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2020 at 2:44 PM
Deputies responded around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to County Z north of Golf Course Road in the town of Maple Valley, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.
