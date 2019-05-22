Five people charged with forced labor of 14 Mexican workers on Wisconsin farms
The U.S. attorney's office indicted five people in a conspiracy to traffic Mexican workers to Wisconsin and force them to work on farms under threat of harm.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
