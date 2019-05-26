Five Merrill aldermen to face recall after petitions are certified
Recall petitions have been certified in four of the eight Alder districts in the City of Merrill. City Clerk Bill Heideman announced Friday that residents successfully submitted petitions in Districts 5, 6, 7, and 8, officially triggering the recall for later this summer. But, in District 1 a dating error on some petitioner’s signatures held […]
Source: WRN.com
