Five dead in Chjppewa County shootings

Five people were found shot to death at separate locations in Chippewa County. Lake Hallie police say they found two people dead, including the suspect, and two people wounded by gunshots Sunday night. When officers went to notify relatives early Monday morning, they found three more people shot to death. Police have not identified the […]

Source: WRN.com





