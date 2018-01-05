Five arrested in death of Lac du Flambeau tribal member

Five people are under arrest in connection of the death of a 22-year-old Lac du Flambeau tribal member whose body was found on New Years Day. Wayne Valliere Jr. was last seen on December 22. The State Department of Justice is handling the investigation. DOJ reported the arrests in the case Thursday, although no names have […]

Source: WRN.com

