Fitzgerald wins 5th CD, incumbents retain other House seats

All incumbent members of Wisconsin’s U.S. House delegation held on to their seats, in unofficial election results Wednesday morning. In the 5th District, Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau defeated Democrat Tom Palzewicz for the seat held since 1979 by Republican Representative Jim Sensenbrenner, who is retiring. In the 1st District, Republican […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.