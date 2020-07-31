Fitzgerald says state Senate ready to challenge mask mandate

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says his members are ready to override Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate. The Juneau Republican issued a statement Friday morning. “The Governor has caved to the pressure of liberal groups on this,” Fitzgerald said. “How can we trust that he won’t cave again and stop schools that choose […]

