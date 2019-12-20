Fitzgerald says property tax cut is legislative priority

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Friday he’d like to address property taxes in the remainder of the current legislative session. “I’m not saying everybody’s property tax bill went up, but it sounds like a number of people have experienced that already with the tax bill that they just received in the mailbox.” In […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.