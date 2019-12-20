Fitzgerald says property tax cut is legislative priority
State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Friday he’d like to address property taxes in the remainder of the current legislative session. “I’m not saying everybody’s property tax bill went up, but it sounds like a number of people have experienced that already with the tax bill that they just received in the mailbox.” In […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Fitzgerald says property tax cut is legislative priority1 hour ago
- PolitiFact: Sensenbrenner misfires with claim on Democrats’ impeachment vote2 hours ago
- ‘Ethan’s Law’: Story on boy’s tragic final day moves lawmakers to ...2 hours ago
- Marshfield High students reported fake bomb threat to get out of school, police say2 hours ago
- Evers denies Dassey pardon2 hours ago
- Pocan a no as House passes USMCA3 hours ago
- Local prep scores from Thursday 12/194 hours ago
- Adams Man Killed in One Vehicle Accident4 hours ago
- Wisconsin Unemployment Rate Unchanged at 3.3 Percent in November4 hours ago
- State Ag Leaders Pleased with House Passage of USMCA9 hours ago
- World Dairy Expo Honors Volunteers of 2019 Show9 hours ago
- Hinkel Crowned 2020 State Honey Queen9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.