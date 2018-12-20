Fitzgerald expects Republicans to lead budget talks

Expect some serious political wrangling over next year’s state budget. That’s the message from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who says it’s likely that legislative Republicans will be leading on the budget in the next cycle, not Governor Elect Evers. “I mean I guess I don’t want to fully assume that before the Governor Elect […]

