Fitchburg Man Faces 6th Offense OWI in Juneau County

A 37 year old Fitchburg man is facing his 6th Offense OWI after being pulled over near the I90/94 exit in Mauston. Deputies followed Timothy Klanderman around a parking lot before he finally stopped his vehicle. As the Deputy approached he smelled a heavy odor of alcohol. Klanderman was asked for license and proof of insurance. Klanderman handed the deputies numerous items but none of them were insurance related. Based on behavior and the strong scent of alcohol a field sobriety test was conducted. Klanderman had trouble just balancing as he stepped out his vehicle. Klanderman struggled with the test and eventually just quit. Klanderman was placed under arrest and a blood draw was conducted.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.