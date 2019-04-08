Fisher Woman Catches New State Record Flat Head Catfish Weighing 43.7 LBS on Lake Petenwell 

When Courtney and Steven Rozek went fishing last Saturday evening they probably weren’t expecting to set a new state record but that’s just what they did. Courtney was out carp shooting with her husband Steven when she shot a flat head catfish with her bow and pulled it into the boat. She had it weighed by the DNR and it set a new state record of 43.7 pounds. The huge catfish was caught on Lake Petenwell. If you want to see pictures of this monster catfish visit our Facebook page or website. It is absolutely a monster.

