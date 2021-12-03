Fisher, Michael L. Age 52 of Mauston
Michael L. Fisher, age 52 of Mauston, WI. died on November 14, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield, WI. Michael was the son of Lawrence and Patricia (Umhoefer) Fisher and was born on January 27, 1969 in West Allis, WI.
Michael graduated from West Allis High School in 1987. He was united in marriage to Kimberly Jo Murphy on August 13, 2016 in Wisconsin Dells, WI.
Michael was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing and hunting. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Milwaukee Brewers fan.
Michael is survived by his wife Kimberly of Mauston, his stepdaughter, Jennifer (fiancé Justin Mullenberg) of La Crosse, brother Christopher (Kathy) Fisher and their two boys Ian and Peter of Wausau, his mother Patricia, an Aunt Kathy Schneider of Hustisford, brothers-in-law, Kevin (Brenda) Murphy and their children Karrington, Dominic and Damien of New Lisbon, Scott (Brenda) Murphy of Kaukauna, mother-in-law, Judy Murphy. He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Fisher and an Uncle Bill Schneider.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Opera House in New Lisbon on Saturday, December 4th, from 11 -3. In honor of Mike, all who choose to attend are asked to wear Packer or Brewer attire if available. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
