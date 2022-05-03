Fisher, Marilyn Age 77 of Oxford

Marilyn Fisher, age 77 of Oxford passed away Friday, April 29, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, at the Springville Town Hall from

1:00 pm until 4:00pm

Marilyn was born April 30, 1944, in Joliet, IL. The daughter of Edward and Geraldine Erickson. In her

early childhood the family moved to the Wisconsin Dells area. She graduated from the Wisconsin Dells

high School in 1962 as top 10 in her class. Marilyn married LaVern Fisher November 10, 1962. She worked for a couple of

years as secretary in the Wisconsin Dells High School office, then in 1970 the couple purchased a farm in

the New Haven Township and operated a very successful dairy farm until selling the cows in 1999. They

continued to raise heifers and crops on the farm until the farm was sold in 2006. At that time they built

a new home on the woodland they owned on 3rd Lane. Marilyn worked at Wisconsin Dells Events and

Land’s End before retiring.

Marilyn enjoyed many things and had many talents. Her talents were seemingly endless from

painting—which could be that special touch on a wall, rosemaling to painting scenes on saw blades, and

cake decorating. A few of the things she enjoyed were spending time with family and

friends, hosting family gatherings and the so very special holiday gatherings, gardening, Saturday

adventures with the girls, which always involved lunch, wildlife rides with Vern, and providing doggie

day care.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of almost 60 years-Lavern; 4 children- Tammy (David) Cook, Tim

(Kris) Fisher, Tori (Mike) Babcock, Tara (Bill) Kindschi; 4 grandchildren- Kendall, Christopher (Rachel),

Taylor and Levi. 2 great-grandchildren Oliver and Theodore

