Fisher, John E Sr age 76 of Oxford

John E. Fisher Sr. 76, Oxford, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Madison. He was born to Jesse and Mildred Fisher on January 7, 1944. He followed in his father’s footsteps by owning his own logging business until his retirement, hauling his last load of wood in November 2017. John was united in marriage to Barbara Wing on June 29, 1966. Together they had four children. He enjoyed going to the restaurant and socializing. In his younger years he enjoyed deer hunting and a good game of Yahtzee which he usually won.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.