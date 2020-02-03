Fiserv Forum to host Wisconsin Badgers hockey tournament in December

The Fiserv Forum will host a four-team college men’s hockey tournament in December, featuring the University of Wisconsin and three other teams. The agreement was first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal. The event is reportedly scheduled to take place Dec. 28-29, 2020 and would also include holiday tournaments in 2021 and 2022. The State […]

