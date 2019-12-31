Fischer, George F. Age 82 of Necedah

George F. Fischer age 82 of Necedah, WI died on Monday December 30th, 2019 at his home. George was the son of Matthew and Grace (Haines) Fischer and was born on February 22, 1938 in Jefferson, WI. George was united in marriage to Dolores J. Rabuck on March 9, 1957 in LaValle, WI. The have lived in Johnson Creek, LaValle, Fort Atkinson, and Janesville WI, and have lived in Necedah since 1974. George served in the Army National Guard for 6 years.

George enjoyed fishing and hunting. George’s passion was dirt track racing, he raced super modified stockcars for many years in southern Wisconsin. He has raced at, Jefferson, Kenosha County, Lake Geneva and Rockford Il.

George is survived by his wife of 62 years Dolores Fischer of Necedah, a son George (Laurie) Fischer of Necedah, a daughter Sandra (Tim) Van Meter, brothers; Arnie (Ellen), Terry (Pam), sisters; Jane (Fran) Bingham, Rose (Tim) Multoff, by 5 Grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers David and LaVern.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Michael Burns presiding. Burial will be in the Resting Green Cemetery in the Town of Ironton, WI. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

