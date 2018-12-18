Fischer, Donna Age 58 of Mauston
Donna Fischer, age 58 of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, December 15, 2018 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 21, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the services beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 420 Suszycki Drive, Mauston with Pastor Anita Genrich officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Burton Koppang American Legion Post 81 of Mauston.
Donna is survived by her children, Stacy (Jeremiah Pfaff) Madsen of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, Carrie (Ted) Galle of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, Cassie (Jacob) Sullivan of Mauston, Katie Fischer of Mauston, and Scott (Leah Winden) Fischer of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin; siblings, Steven Myers (Paula Vinson) of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, Debra (Michael) Sachinski of Homestead, Florida, and Kim Catlin (Maryann) of Medford, Massachusetts, 20 grandchildren and her best friend, Steve Fischer.
A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be used for establishing a nursing scholarship in Donna’s memory.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Source: WRJC.com
