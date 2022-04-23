First week of testimony in 1975 Door County murder trial concludes with focus on scent dogs, missing person's thoughts
The first week wrapped up Friday in the trial of the trial of Richard Pierce, who’s accused of murdering his wife who hasn’t been seen since 1975.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Construction executive Tim Michels running for Wisconsin governor, bringing the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Tim Michels, who lives in Waukesha County, has the ability to pour millions into a short primary campaign.
Michels enters race for governor, La Follette gets Dem primary challenger
by Bob Hague on April 22, 2022 at 9:04 PM
Another Republican enters the race for Wisconsin governor. Wealthy Waukesha pipeline construction executive Tim Michels filed paperwork on Friday. He’ll join former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, consultant and Marine veteran Kevin […]
Brown County Public Health to close its community COVID-19 test site April 30
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM
The Brown County community COVID-19 test site, 1500 Fort Howard Ave., has been offering free COVID-19 testing to the public Wednesdays through Sundays.
O. “Frances” Herrell Age 95
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM
For Earth Day ‘No Mow May’ is taking root in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on April 22, 2022 at 5:34 PM
The No Mow May movement continues to take root in Wisconsin communities. Ashland residents are being encouraged not to mow their yards in May to help feed early-arriving bugs and birds. City council members voted this week to suspend enforcement of […]
Gov. Tony Evers creates new office of environmental justice through an executive order...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM
Republicans last year removed the office from Evers' proposed budget, but Evers got around them by creating it through an executive order.
Lights in the sky over Wisconsin were Starlink satellites, not UFOs (sorry)
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2022 at 3:48 PM
It was the second time in about a year the satellites, which were launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX, were visible over Wisconsin.
Black Bear Spotted in New Lisbon Near School District
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM
