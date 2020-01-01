First UW COVID-19 patient receives plasma transfusion from recovered patient

A COVID-19 patient at UW Hospital in Madison has received the first transfusion of plasma from a patient who donated it after recovering from the virus. Gary Dalgaard of Sun Prairie and his wife are both donating plasma. “There’s so many people out here doing so much, people in the medical field that are doing […]

Source: WRN.com





-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:

No feed items found.

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.