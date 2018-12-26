‘First Step Act’ gets strong Wisconsin support in Congress

A criminal justice reform bill recently signed into law by President Trump received near unanimous support from Wisconsin’s congressional delegation. The First Step Act gives more discretion to judges when sentencing people convicted of some federal drug crimes. It also boosts rehabilitation efforts. The legislation received rare support from both Democratic and Republican members of […]

