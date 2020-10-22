First residents move into Packers' Titletown District townhouses
The first owners of townhouses in the Green Bay Packers’ Titletown District move in.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
How Halloween will be different this year: one-way trick-or-treating, drive-thrus,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 2:32 PM
De Pere and Green Bay are recommending residents do not do door-to-door trick-or-treating this year. Both cities have set designated hours and recommend safer options.
Prevea Health offers free COVID-19 testing to anyone in Green Bay with or without symptoms
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 1:54 PM
Anyone who wants to get tested must sign on up Prevea's online patient portal, MyPrevea.
Rural Wisconsin voters increasingly focus on national issues, and some are swayed by...
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 22, 2020 at 1:39 PM
With less focus on small-town news and information, the door is open for conspiracy theories and widely spread falsehoods.
Bond, Gerald “Jerry” W. Age 76 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2020 at 1:10 PM
In Wausau event, John Bolton urges more focus on foreign policy, warns pandemic could...
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 22, 2020 at 11:19 AM
The former national security adviser under Trump says China and Russia remain the top threats to the U.S.
Green Bay police investigating after woman shot on Berner Street
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 10:55 AM
Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to reported gunshots near St. George and Berner Street, according to Green Bay police.
Nine people displaced by Oak Street house fire in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 10:24 AM
Fire crews responded around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire in the 100 block of Oak Street, according to Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
Bakhtiari sits out Wednesday, questionable for Sunday
by Bill Scott on October 22, 2020 at 6:44 AM
After leaving last Sunday’s loss at Tampa with a chest injury, Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Wednesday. It was a day that the Packers went with a shorter, lighter practice after coach […]
