First Mile Bluff baby of 2024 born on New Year’s Day
Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston is excited to announce its first baby of 2024!
Journee Victoria was born on January 1 at 9:32 am, weighing 7 pounds and measuring 20.5 inches. Her parents are Charlotte Allen and Tyler Bender, and this is their first baby. Angela Gatzke-Plamann, MD, supported Charlotte through her pregnancy, and Allegra Ponshock, MD, along with the Mile Bluff Birthing Center team, had the honor of delivering Journee.
For earning the title of Mile Bluff’s first baby of 2024, Journee received a $50 VISA gift card from the medical center, a $25 savings account from the Bank of Mauston, a gift certificate for her first prescription from Mile Bluff Pharmacies, and a 1-year subscription to the Juneau County Star Times.
Congratulations to Journee and her family!
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2024 at 5:29 PM
-
