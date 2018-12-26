First major winter storm of the season hits Wisconsin Thursday tonight

The first winter storm of the season is pushing into Wisconsin. Heavy snow is tracking all the way from the Dakotas into Wisconsin. Dan Miller with the National Weather Service in Duluth says that storm may dump up to a foot of snow in parts of northern Wisconsin. “We’re expecting a fairly expansive area of […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.