First falcon eggs hatch at WEC's Oak Creek power plant, plus a chance to name falcon chicks after your favorite bit of '90s nostalgia
The company says that over the past 30 years, hundreds of falcons have been born, named and tagged at their facilities.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
14-year-old Chippewa Falls boy arrested in Lily Peters homicide, ordered held on $1...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 27, 2022 at 7:11 PM
The boy, who was identified only by his initials, appeared in court about 1 p.m. in Chippewa County.
-
Fact check: Ron Johnson benefited from tax cut, but it's not a loophole
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2022 at 6:42 PM
Opportunity Wisconsin says "Ron Johnson pushed through a special tax loophole that benefited his own family's business, then he cashed out of the company for $5 million and he "has doubled his wealth since taking office." […]
-
Marquette Poll shows Mandela Barnes, Alex Lasry in tight Democratic U.S. Senate race in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2022 at 6:27 PM
In the Republican race for governor, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch held a lead but the survey was conducted before businessman Tim Michels' entry.
-
Rebecca Kleefisch, Wisconsin candidate for governor, says 2020 election was 'rigged,'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2022 at 6:15 PM
Kleefisch compared decisions made by Wisconsin election officials to navigate COVID-19 to those of Tom Brady during the 'deflategate' controversy.
-
Lake Delton Police Chief Fully Reinstated After 2 Months On Leave
by WRJC News on April 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM
-
Green Bay school district survey seeks public input on playground, athletic field...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM
The money from a potential referendum in November would go to delayed maintenance projects and improvements to high school outdoor areas.
-
Mihal, Richard “Dick” Allen Age 79 of Necedah
by WRJC News on April 27, 2022 at 3:09 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/26
by WRJC News on April 27, 2022 at 3:07 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Dominates Royall in SBC Softball Action
by WRJC News on April 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM
