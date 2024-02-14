First-ever February tornadoes in Wisconsin caused $2.4M in damages
Officials say the first tornadoes ever recorded in Wisconsin in the usually frigid month of February caused more than $2.4 million in damages. They said Wednesday that the tornadoes that ripped through Rock County on Feb. 8 killed some cattle…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
GBB FULL GAME: Cashton at #7 Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2024 at 6:52 PM
-
Ledvina, Lawrence Larry Age 81 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2024 at 6:03 PM
-
Lang, Martha Irene Age 85 of Plover
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2024 at 6:01 PM
-
Wisconsin Legislature approves maps drawn by Governor Tony Evers
by Bob Hague on February 14, 2024 at 4:34 PM
The Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday voted to send Governor Tony Evers his legislative district maps. Republicans in the Assembly and Senate, joined by one Democrat in each chamber, passed maps drawn by the Democratic governor. Republicans […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/13
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2024 at 4:33 PM
-
Gruen Pull’s Down 1,000th Rebound in Panther Victory over Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2024 at 4:32 PM
-
Johnson urges House to reject further Ukraine funding
by Bob Hague on February 13, 2024 at 11:07 PM
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says it makes no sense to send more money to Ukraine. Johnson was a no vote early on Tuesday, as the Senate passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel. During a media call on the ‘X’ platform […]
-
Juneau County Board
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2024 at 8:08 PM
-
THREE RECOGNIZED AS 2023 FRIENDS OF JUNEAU COUNTY 4-H
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2024 at 4:02 PM
