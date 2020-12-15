First doses of Pfizer COVID-19 arrive in Wisconsin

The first limited quantities of a vaccine made by Pfizer have arrived in Wisconsin, some 11 months after the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. “Our first allocation of Pfizer vaccine is 49,725,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Immunization Program Manager with the Division of Public Health. “We do have a projection for one more week […]

Source: WRN.com







