Firefighters had long trained at De Pere-area building before fire damaged Chicago Street Pub, New Hope United Methodist Church

Ledgeview firefighters had held regular training at the site because so many changes had been made to the original building in the past few decades.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment